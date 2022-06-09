United States Helps To Keep Taiwanese Warships In Service: Reuters

The U.S. has cleared a possible $120 million sale of parts to assist Taiwan in maintaining its warships, which the island's defense ministry said would help assure combat readiness in the face of China's "frequent activities" near the island, Reuters reported.

The U. S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency stated that it had submitted the requisite certification to Congress following State Department approval for the sale, which was requested by Taiwan's de facto embassy in Washington.

"The proposed sale will contribute to the sustainment of the recipient's surface vessel fleet, enhancing its ability to meet current and future threats," it stated in the statement, adding the parts would be sourced from "approved U.S. Navy vendors and/or U.S. Navy stock."

"In view of the recent frequent activities of Chinese warships in the sea and airspace around our country, the ship parts that the United States has agreed to sell will help maintain the proper equipment and consumption of our naval ships and meet the actual needs of combat readiness tasks," stated Taiwan's defense ministry.

Photo Courtesy Taiwan Navy website