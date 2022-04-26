Biden Administration Reverses Trump's Effort To Open More Land For Oil Drilling In Arctic: CNBC

- The Biden administration reversed a Trump administration plan that allowed the government to lease more than two-thirds of the country’s largest swath of public land to oil and gas drilling, writes CNBC.
- The Bureau of Land Management’s decision will shrink the amount of land available for lease in the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska, a roughly 23 million-acre region.
- The decision returns to an Obama administration plan that allows fossil fuel extraction in up to 52% of the reserve, compared to the Trump administration’s effort to open up 82% of the land to drilling.
- The move comes after the number of oil and gas permits approved by the Bureau of Land Management for drilling on public lands declined to its lowest number under the Biden administration.
- “More Arctic drilling also means more oil spills, more polluted communities and more harm to polar bears and other vulnerable wildlife,” Monsell said in a statement. “Biden officials can and must use their power to help us avoid disastrous climate change and support the transition to a just, renewable economy.”
- Photo via Wikimedia Commons
