Maryland: House of Delegates Advances Bill To Fund Psychedelics Research And Access For Veterans

On Friday, the Maryland House of Delegates approved a Senate-passed bill introduced by Sen. Sarah Elfreth (D) that would create a state fund to provide cost-free access to psychedelics for veterans, reported Marijuana Moment.

SB 709 would establish a Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and Traumatic Brain Injury Alternative Therapies Fund to study the use, effectiveness, and accessibility of alternative therapies for veterans with PTSD and traumatic brain injuries.

The fund is intended to support the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) in studying the effectiveness of and improving access to “alternative therapies” for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) in veterans.

Alternative therapies include hyperbaric oxygen therapy and psychedelics including 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), psilocybin and ketamine.

The MDH must administer the fund and periodically consult with the Veterans Affairs Dept., Johns Hopkins University, University of Maryland, Sheppard Pratt Hospital, and the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

According to the bill, in the fiscal year 2024, “the Governor must include in the annual budget bill an appropriation of $1.0 million for the fund.”

Photo by sydney Rae on Unsplash.