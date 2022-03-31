Biden Administration Looks To Revoke Trump-era Pandemic Border Policy: WSJ

The Biden administration looked to revoke ‘Title 42’ by May, the Wall Street Journal reports. Title 42 was a Trump-era pandemic border policy that immediately turned away illegal immigrants and those seeking asylum at a border checkpoint.

The government would need to detain every migrant it arrested before it could deport them or release them to seek asylum when Title 42 was over.

WSJ notes that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention no longer saw a danger from migrants spreading Covid-19 inside immigration-detention facilities. However, border officials feared that the move would cause dangerous overcrowding in border facilities and the U.S.

Multiple Democrats pressured the government to end the policy and restore the asylum process at the border. However, the opinions clashed with different members. However, the Republicans argued to keep the order indefinitely to prevent a tsunami of migrants & drugs.

The timeline by which the administration looked to wind down Title 42 coincided with implementing a new border policy to speed up the migrant’s asylum decision time.

