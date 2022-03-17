Ireland Fines Meta Platforms $18.6M In Data Breach Probe

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
The Irish government has levied an $18.6 million fine against Meta Platforms FB, the parent company of Facebook, for its handling of 12 data breaches that occurred between June 2018 and December 2018.
What Happened: The fine was enacted by the Data Protection Commission (DPC), which is tasked with investigating tech companies with European headquarters in Ireland.
In a summary of its investigation of Meta, the DPC reported “that Meta Platforms failed to have in place appropriate technical and organizational measures which would enable it to readily demonstrate the security measures that it implemented in practice to protect EU users’ data, in the context of the 12 personal data breaches.”
[REGISTER NOW] Educational session on How to Get Rich When The Stock Market Drops Using Options with Full-time Trader Nic Chahine. Click Here Now to Register
See Also: Benzinga Live: Stock Market Madness
What Happened Next: The DPC investigators determined Meta infringed Articles 5(2) and 24(1) of the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which provides for penalties of up to 4% of the offending company’s annual revenue.
“The DPC’s decision represents the collective views of both the Data Protection Commission and its counterpart supervisory authorities throughout the EU,” said an agency spokesperson.
A Meta spokesperson responded that the company viewed the fine as being “about record keeping practices from 2018 that we have since updated, not a failure to protect people’s information. We take our obligations under the GDPR seriously, and will carefully consider this decision as our processes continue to evolve.”
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this options trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
Today is your lucky day. We have a special offer just for you. Click me to Get your Treasure
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.