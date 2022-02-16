 Skip to main content

The Path Ahead For U.S. Economy
CME Group  
February 16, 2022 10:08am   Comments
This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

CME's Top Economists Bluford Putnam and Erik Norland discuss if there will be surprises as the Fed ends asset purchases and raises rates to beat back inflation that has already raised market volatility.

Watch the full video on the CME website here

This article was submitted by an external contributor and may not represent the views and opinions of Benzinga.

Originally posted here...

 

