China Conditionally Approves AMD-Xilinx Deal: Report
- China's market regulator conditionally approved Advanced Micro Devices Inc's (NASDAQ: AMD) $35 billion all-stock deal for peer Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ: XLNX), Reuters reports.
- In December, the companies stated that conversations with regulators continue to progress productively and expect to secure all required approvals.
- Xilinx manufactures programmable chips for data centers, telecom including 5G networks, the automotive sector, and the aerospace industry.
- Price Action: XLNX shares traded higher by 4.79% at $183.78 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
