 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

SpaceX's Starship Orbital Debut Pushed To March As FAA Flooded With Public Comments
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 29, 2021 11:26pm   Comments
Share:
SpaceX's Starship Orbital Debut Pushed To March As FAA Flooded With Public Comments

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk-owned SpaceX’s orbital debut for the Starship rocket from the Boca Chica Launch Site in Texas has been pushed back to, at least, March.

What Happened: The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said it has extended the programmatic environmental assessment (PEA) of the company's South Texas launch site to Feb. 28 from Dec. 31 after receiving a high volume of comments.

“SpaceX, under the supervision of the FAA, is currently drafting responses for the over 18,000 public comments received on the Draft Programmatic Environmental Assessment (PEA). SpaceX is also preparing the Final PEA for the FAA's review and acceptance,” the FAA said.

See Also: Elon Musk Says SpaceX Eyeing To Launch Starship, 'The Biggest Rocket Ever Designed,' To Orbit In January

Why It Matters: The latest development pours cold water

on Musk’s plan to fly its fully reusable, biggest rocket Starship to orbit in January. Musk had in November said Starship’s first flight to orbit will be followed by many more such flights throughout the year.

Musk dreams of colonizing Mars and founded SpaceX with the mission to make humanity multiplanetary. On Tuesday, Musk said SpaceX will land humans on Mars in five to 10 years.

SpaceX is developing a fully-reusable Starship that can deliver a payload of around 150 tonnes to low Earth Orbit and about 250 tonnes when expendable. The ambitious transportation system can also carry humanity to the moon, Mars and make interplanetary travel possible.

Photo: Courtesy of SpaceX

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Ford Bags Large Mustang Mach-E Order From NYC, With Tesla Also In The Fray
[Best Of 2021] Elon Musk Explains Why He Prefers Dogecoin Over Ethereum 2.0, Cardano And Other Cryptocurrencies
Dogecoin Takes A Dive But The Crypto Still Shows Signs Of Life Heading Into 2022
[Best Of 2021] Why Dogecoin Matters: 'What's Happening Here Is Real'
8 Video Game Stocks To Watch In 2022: Sony, Microsoft, Nintendo And More
2022 Promises EV Deliveries and Actual Revenue
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Elon Musk FAA space SpaceXGovernment News Regulations Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com