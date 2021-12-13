 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Canadian Solar's CSI Solar Subsidiary Win's Shanghai Stock Exchange Approval For IPO
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2021 2:56pm   Comments
Share:
Canadian Solar's CSI Solar Subsidiary Win's Shanghai Stock Exchange Approval For IPO
  • Canadian Solar Inc's (NASDAQ: CSIQ) majority-owned subsidiary CSI Solar Co., Ltd won approval for the proposed initial public offering and listing of its shares by the Science and Technology Innovation Board (STAR Market) of the Shanghai Stock Exchange.
  • "The listing will provide us another platform to raise growth capital and solidify our industry-leading module brand and manufacturing business, "Chair and CEO Dr. Shawn Qub said. Canadian Solar will remain as the majority and controlling shareholder of CSI Solar and the sole owner of the Global Energy business, which develops solar and battery storage projects in more than 20 countries across the world."
  • Price Action: CSIQ shares traded higher by 0.55% at $32.65 in the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CSIQ)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 23, 2021
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Canadian Solar Clocks 34% Revenue Growth In Q3, Issues FY22 Outlook Above Consensus
Canadian Solar: Q3 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For November 18, 2021
Canadian Solar's Earnings Outlook
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Regulations Small Cap IPOs Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com