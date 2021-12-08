DiDi's US Delisting Could Have Jeopardized Investment Of Multiple Hedge Funds

DiDi Global Inc's (NYSE: DIDI) loss in share value since its plans to withdraw its U.S. listing may have put a dent in multiple hedge funds invested in the stock, Reuters reports. Reuters calculations show the 7.9% fall in Didi's shares between the end of September and December 7 would have wiped a combined $60.9 million of value from those positions.

As of the end of September, institutional investors owned by managers classified as hedge funds by industry tracker Symmetric held 27% of the company value.

Among hedge funds that bought shares in Q3, Bridgewater Associates purchased almost 9 million.

Penserra Capital bought 5.4 million in Didi's stock, while Owl Creek Asset Management purchased 1.7 million and Seven Eight Capital 537,145 shares.

Paulson & Co added 1.6 million shares at the end of Q3, while Seven Eight Capital purchased 537,145 shares.

Tiger Global Management and billionaire George Soros' fund also held sizeable stakes in Didi at the end of Q3, together accounting for 4.7 million shares at September end.

Singapore's state fund Temasek reduced its position in Didi by 3.6 million shares as of September 30 but maintained a stake of 29.4 million shares.

Among the public pension plans that held shares of Didi were Canada Pension Plan (CPP), Montreal-based Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, and the California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS).

Didi's shares have lost 56.8% from their June 30 IPO price.

The slide accelerated after DiDi planned to pursue a listing in Hong Kong following a U.S. delisting in response to China's regulatory wrath.

Hedge funds were invested in 94.4 million shares of Didi at September end, down 13.2 million shares from the previous quarter.

"There is also a problem that retail investors and even some mutual funds may not be able to easily own Hong Kong-listed shares and will be forced to sell, so there would be more pressure," said a U.S.-based hedge fund executive.

Price Action: DIDI shares traded lower by 2.99% at $6.99 on the last check Wednesday.