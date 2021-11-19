Verizon - TracFone Deal Bags California Approval
- The California Public Utilities Commission approved Verizon Communications Inc's (NYSE: VZ) over $6 billion proposed acquisition of TracFone Wireless.
- TracFone is a provider of telecommunications services under the Lifeline government subsidy program with 1.7 million low-income subscribers. TracFone serves about 21 million customers.
- TracFone needs to enroll at least 200,000 Lifeline subscribers in the state by the end of 2025.
- TracFone or Verizon must offer Lifeline customers a phone free of cost, including 5G phones after the first year of the merger.
- TracFone or Verizon need to participate in a U.S. program providing subsidized wireless service for low-income consumers for 20 years.
- TracFone or Verizon require to offer plans with comparable voice, text, and data at the same or lower price as TracFone currently provides for five years.
- The Justice Department had approved the deal, which is waiting for the Federal Communications Commission's approval, Reuters reports.
- Related Content: Verizon Ready To Trade Low-Cost Service For TracFone Deal: WSJ
- Price Action: VZ shares traded higher by 0.02% at $51.25 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsGovernment M&A News Regulations Tech