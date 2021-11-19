 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Verizon - TracFone Deal Bags California Approval
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 19, 2021 6:21am   Comments
Share:
Verizon - TracFone Deal Bags California Approval
  • The California Public Utilities Commission approved Verizon Communications Inc's (NYSE: VZ) over $6 billion proposed acquisition of TracFone Wireless.
  • TracFone is a provider of telecommunications services under the Lifeline government subsidy program with 1.7 million low-income subscribers. TracFone serves about 21 million customers.
  • TracFone needs to enroll at least 200,000 Lifeline subscribers in the state by the end of 2025. 
  • TracFone or Verizon must offer Lifeline customers a phone free of cost, including 5G phones after the first year of the merger.
  • TracFone or Verizon need to participate in a U.S. program providing subsidized wireless service for low-income consumers for 20 years.
  • TracFone or Verizon require to offer plans with comparable voice, text, and data at the same or lower price as TracFone currently provides for five years.
  • The Justice Department had approved the deal, which is waiting for the Federal Communications Commission's approval, Reuters reports.
  • Related Content: Verizon Ready To Trade Low-Cost Service For TracFone Deal: WSJ
  • Price Action: VZ shares traded higher by 0.02% at $51.25 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VZ)

Why Verizon And AT&T Shares Are Falling
Yahoo Exits China, Citing 'Challenging Business And Legal Environment'
AT&T Makes Cricket Wireless More Accessible To Tap Budding Prepaid Market
The Internet of People — How One Man's Passion Empowers the IotaCommUnity
Verizon, Amazon's Project Kuiper Collaborate To Develop Connectivity Solutions
5 Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsGovernment M&A News Regulations Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com