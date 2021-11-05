 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

EV Company Nikola Looks To Settle SEC Investigation By Paying $125M
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 05, 2021 9:06am   Comments
Share:
EV Company Nikola Looks To Settle SEC Investigation By Paying $125M
  • Electric truck startup Nikola Corp (NASDAQ: NKLAwill likely settle an SEC investigation for $125 million for alleged misleading statements by its founder and former executive Chairman Trevor Milton.
  • The SEC also prosecuted Milton for repeatedly misleading investors about the company’s technological advancements, products, in-house production capabilities, and commercial milestones, the Wall Street Journal reports
  • Milton, who resigned in 2020, usurped tens of millions of dollars in personal benefits from the misconduct. Nikola aims to seek reimbursement for the penalty from Milton indicted on fraud charges in July.
  • Nikola went public in 2020 via a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger. 
  • The SEC closely scrutinized the SPAC market for allowing young, pre-revenue companies to go public at high valuations.
  • Related Content: Nikola Founder Trevor Milton Indicted On Fraud Charges
  • Price Action: NKLA shares traded lower by 4.99% at $14.67 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NKLA)

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
81 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
What's Up With Nikola Stock Today?
Why Nikola Shares Are Rising
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
55 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Regulations Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com