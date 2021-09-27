 Skip to main content

Net Element Shares Gain On SEC's Approval Of Mullen Automotive Merger
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2021 4:23pm   Comments
  • Emerging electric vehicle manufacturer Mullen Automotive, Inc declared the SEC ratifying the Net Element (NASDAQ: NETE) merger.
  • The SEC has declared effective the S-4 registration statement of the shares of the merger.
  • The shareholders and boards of both companies have approved the deal.
  • Mullen is awaiting a final response from NASDAQ regarding compliance with its listing standards.
  • Mullen previously announced a definitive stock-for-stock reverse merger agreement with Net Element. Mullen's stockholders will receive a majority of the outstanding stock in the post-merger company.
  • Meanwhile, Mullen will be debuting the FIVE EV Crossover this coming November 2021 at the Los Angeles International Auto Show.
  • Price Action: NETE shares closed higher by 1.77% at $9.19 on Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsGovernment M&A News Regulations Tech

