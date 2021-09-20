 Skip to main content

TikTok Parent Forced To Restrict Screen Time For Minors In China: WSJ
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2021 7:50am   Comments
  • TikTok parent ByteDance Ltd will restrict access to TikTok's Chinese version Douyin to 40 minutes a day for users below 14, the Wall Street Journal reported.
  • Douyin's "youth mode" will restrict under-14s to between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. 
  • China's regulator had recently put a cap on the online game hours for players below eighteen.
  • Douyin urged parents to register their children with their real names and ages.
  • In the U.S., Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FBis striving to win user time from TikTok. 
  • Facebook has found that its photo and video sharing app Instagram is harmful to a significant number of teenagers, especially girls, a fact it has downplayed in public.
  • Price Action: FB shares traded lower by 1.47% at $359.36 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

