TikTok Parent Forced To Restrict Screen Time For Minors In China: WSJ
- TikTok parent ByteDance Ltd will restrict access to TikTok's Chinese version Douyin to 40 minutes a day for users below 14, the Wall Street Journal reported.
- Douyin's "youth mode" will restrict under-14s to between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.
- China's regulator had recently put a cap on the online game hours for players below eighteen.
- Douyin urged parents to register their children with their real names and ages.
- In the U.S., Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) is striving to win user time from TikTok.
- Facebook has found that its photo and video sharing app Instagram is harmful to a significant number of teenagers, especially girls, a fact it has downplayed in public.
- Price Action: FB shares traded lower by 1.47% at $359.36 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs TikTokGovernment News Regulations Tech Media Best of Benzinga