Massachusetts Attorney General Probes T-Mobile Breach
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2021 3:26pm   Comments
  • The Massachusetts attorney general, Maura Healey, has launched an investigation of the August 16 T-Mobile U.S. Inc (NASDAQ: TMUScyberattack that compromised the data of over 50 million people, WCVB reports.
  • "My office is extremely concerned about how this data breach may have put the personal information of Massachusetts consumers at risk," Healey said.
  • Healey aims to probe whether T-Mobile had proper safeguards to protect customers' personal information and mobile devices, Reuters reports.
  • The breach followed a public apology from the CEO and shocking revelations from the hacker.
  • Last month the U.S. Federal Communications Commission launched a related probe.
  • Price Action: TMUS shares traded lower by 0.95% at $128.79 on the last check Tuesday.

