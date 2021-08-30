 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Who Gained From Twitter's Conflict With Indian Government?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 30, 2021 8:26am   Comments
Share:
Who Gained From Twitter's Conflict With Indian Government?
  • Bloomberg reports that India's Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) equivalent, Koo, user base has crossed the 100 million mark, narrowing its gap with the U.S. counterpart, which remains embroiled in a clash with the Indian government.
  • Around 85% of Koo's users joined since February when Twitter's disputes with the government escalated. Government ministers, opposition politicians, cricket stars, and Bollywood celebrities have since begun posting in Indian languages on Koo.
  • Koo allows users to send tweet-like posts in English and seven Indian languages.
  • Twitter which had 17.5 million monthly users earlier this year in India, complied with the new government rules this month after appointing new India-based executives, including one to handle compliance.
  • Price Action: TWTR shares traded lower by 0.07% at $63.39 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TWTR)

Elon Musk Hosts Jack Dorsey, Rick Rubin, Flies Over Starbase With Crew Of SpaceX's First Manned Mission
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Remain Muted But These Cryptos Are Striking Massive Gains Heading Into New Week
Here Is How Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Plans To Expand Bitcoin Trading
10 Of The Funniest Fintwit Personalities Help Brighten Up The Markets
Twitter Stock Is Starting To Coil Up In A Pennant: What's Next?
Some Twitter Users Reported An Outage
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Regulations Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com