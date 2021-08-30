Who Gained From Twitter's Conflict With Indian Government?
- Bloomberg reports that India's Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) equivalent, Koo, user base has crossed the 100 million mark, narrowing its gap with the U.S. counterpart, which remains embroiled in a clash with the Indian government.
- Around 85% of Koo's users joined since February when Twitter's disputes with the government escalated. Government ministers, opposition politicians, cricket stars, and Bollywood celebrities have since begun posting in Indian languages on Koo.
- Koo allows users to send tweet-like posts in English and seven Indian languages.
- Twitter which had 17.5 million monthly users earlier this year in India, complied with the new government rules this month after appointing new India-based executives, including one to handle compliance.
- Price Action: TWTR shares traded lower by 0.07% at $63.39 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
