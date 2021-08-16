 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Malaysia's Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Infighting, COVID-19 Crisis
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 16, 2021 9:34am   Comments
Share:
Malaysia's Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Infighting, COVID-19 Crisis

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and his cabinet have submitted their resignations to King Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin in the wake of a loss of confidence within his political party and a worsening COVID-19 crisis.

What Happened: Muhyiddin became Malaysia’s eighth prime minister on March 1, 2020, after the king appointed him to the office following the resignation of Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. With his resignation, he becomes the shortest-serving leader since the nation gained its independence from the United Kingdom in 1957.

Muhyiddin’s government began with a tiny majority in Malaysia’s 222-seat parliament, according to a CNBC report, but relations between the prime minister and his United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) political party frayed over the summer and he was unable to build a coalition of support with rival parties. Although he planned for a confidence vote when parliament reconvened in September, he acknowledged in a speech on Friday he lacked a majority to back the continuation of his government.

Muhyiddin’s government came into power as the COVID-19 pandemic began to take root. Malaysia continues to struggle with the pandemic, with data showing 620.14 confirmed COVID cases per million people on Saturday, which makes it the top ranked in Asia and the sixth highest globally for new cases, despite having nearly one-third of the nation fully vaccinated.

The Early Bird Morning Show: Sell the rumor, buy the news for HUYA?

What Happens Next: The king has asked the 74-year-old Muhyiddin to stay on as a caretaker prime minister until a new government can be formed.

However, it appears the next prime minister will also be appointed by the monarch. CNBC translated the Malay-language statement issued by the royal place that declared the king believed an election is “not the best option” now due to the ongoing pandemic.

Photo: Atiqah Nazir / Flickr Creative Commons.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY)

Wish, Palantir, AMC, Clover Health, GameStop And More — Stocks On WallStreetBets Radar Heading Into New Week
Taliban Fighters Enter Kabul As President Of Afghanistan Flees
The Week In Cannabis: An Earnings Avalanche, Biden's Clemency Plans, Cuomo's Resignation And More
eBay And AMD Lead The QQQ Friday
Indicator That Signaled Corrections In 2010 And 2018 Flashes Red Again: Marshallian K Shows Liquidity Evaporating.
Unusual Options Activity Insight: SPDR S&P 500
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: COVID-19 Coronavirus King Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Malaysia Prime Minister Muhyiddin YassinGovernment News Politics General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com