Nigeria Is Likely To Unroll Twitter's Ban Soon: Report
- Vanguard reports that Nigeria will soon undo its Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) ban after resolving their differences over freedom of expression.
- The Nigerian government suspended Twitter on Jun. 4 for removing President Muhammadu Buhari's tweet threatening to punish regional secessionists.
- Nigeria also asked Twitter to set up an office in the country. Twitter bought time till 2022 to comply, Reuters reported.
- In April, Twitter irked Information Minister Lai Mohammed when it chose Ghana, a much smaller West African country, for its first office on the continent.
- Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey also infuriated Nigeria in 2020 by encouraging his followers to donate against the country's police brutality protest.
- Price Action: TWTR shares traded lower by 0.27% at $65.46 on Wednesday.
- Photo by Free-Photos from Pixabay
