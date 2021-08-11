 Skip to main content

Nigeria Is Likely To Unroll Twitter's Ban Soon: Report
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2021 5:29pm   Comments
  • Vanguard reports that Nigeria will soon undo its Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) ban after resolving their differences over freedom of expression.
  • The Nigerian government suspended Twitter on Jun. 4 for removing President Muhammadu Buhari's tweet threatening to punish regional secessionists.
  • Nigeria also asked Twitter to set up an office in the country. Twitter bought time till 2022 to comply, Reuters reported.
  • In April, Twitter irked Information Minister Lai Mohammed when it chose Ghana, a much smaller West African country, for its first office on the continent.
  • Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey also infuriated Nigeria in 2020 by encouraging his followers to donate against the country's police brutality protest.
  • Price Action: TWTR shares traded lower by 0.27% at $65.46 on Wednesday.
  • Photo by Free-Photos from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Regulations Tech Media Best of Benzinga

