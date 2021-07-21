 Skip to main content

Medicare Issues Coverage Determination For Biocept's Target Selector Assay For Breast Cancer

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2021 11:42am   Comments
Biocept Inc (NASDAQ: BIOCreceived a favorable final Local Coverage Determination expanding Medicare coverage for the use of its Target Selector assay to identify the HER2 biomarker from circulating tumor cells (CTCs). 

  • Reimbursement decision expands access to testing used to provide information to guide targeted treatment options for patients with breast cancer.
  • This coverage determination was effective July 4.
  • The Company also updates other initiatives, including CNSide, its proprietary test for neuro-oncology, and COVID-19 testing volume, which has reached over 450,000 samples.
  • Price Action: BIOC shares are up 1.63% at $4.07 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: breast cancer BriefsGovernment News Penny Stocks Health Care General

