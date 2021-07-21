Medicare Issues Coverage Determination For Biocept's Target Selector Assay For Breast Cancer
Biocept Inc (NASDAQ: BIOC) received a favorable final Local Coverage Determination expanding Medicare coverage for the use of its Target Selector assay to identify the HER2 biomarker from circulating tumor cells (CTCs).
- Reimbursement decision expands access to testing used to provide information to guide targeted treatment options for patients with breast cancer.
- This coverage determination was effective July 4.
- The Company also updates other initiatives, including CNSide, its proprietary test for neuro-oncology, and COVID-19 testing volume, which has reached over 450,000 samples.
- Price Action: BIOC shares are up 1.63% at $4.07 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: breast cancer BriefsGovernment News Penny Stocks Health Care General