DoD Relieves Luokung Technology From Communist Chinese Military Company Designation, Company Says
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 15, 2021 9:27am   Comments
DoD Relieves Luokung Technology From Communist Chinese Military Company Designation, Company Says
  • Chinese interactive location-based services and big data processing technology company Luokung Technology Corp (NASDAQ: LKCOannounced the U.S. Department of Defense's (DoD) removal of the company's designation as a Communist Chinese Military Company.
  • Luokung and its shareholders were no longer subject to any restrictions.
  • Luokung and the government Defendants had filed a joint stipulation to have the company's lawsuit challenging the designation dismissed, closing the case.
  • Luokung regained eligibility for inclusion in the FTSE GEIS (Micro Cap) index and expects to be re-included on June 21, 2021.
  • Price action: LKCO shares traded lower by 0.45% at $2.25 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Penny Stocks Regulations Small Cap Tech Media

