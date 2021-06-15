DoD Relieves Luokung Technology From Communist Chinese Military Company Designation, Company Says
- Chinese interactive location-based services and big data processing technology company Luokung Technology Corp (NASDAQ: LKCO) announced the U.S. Department of Defense's (DoD) removal of the company's designation as a Communist Chinese Military Company.
- Luokung and its shareholders were no longer subject to any restrictions.
- Luokung and the government Defendants had filed a joint stipulation to have the company's lawsuit challenging the designation dismissed, closing the case.
- Luokung regained eligibility for inclusion in the FTSE GEIS (Micro Cap) index and expects to be re-included on June 21, 2021.
- Price action: LKCO shares traded lower by 0.45% at $2.25 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
