White House Holds Russia's SVR Responsible For SolarWinds Cyber Hack: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 16, 2021 8:39am   Comments
  • The White House has blamed the Russian foreign intelligence service, SVR, for the SolarWinds Corp (NYSE: SWI) hack that compromised nine federal agencies and hundreds of private sector companies, Reuters reports.
  • The U.S. had previously held the Russian government responsible for the colossal hack. Five Russian cybersecurity firms reportedly aided the Russian cyber operations.
  • The Treasury Department deemed it as a national security concern considering the scope and scale of the compromise.
  • The National Security Agency, FBI, and Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency also disclosed SVR’s exploitation of five known computer software weaknesses.
  • White House said the compromise of the SolarWinds software allowed intrusions of 16,000 computer systems worldwide.
  • Price action: SWI shares closed higher by 1.17% at $18.2 on Thursday.

Posted-In: Briefs cyberhacking Reuters White HouseGovernment News Tech Media

