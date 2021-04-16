White House Holds Russia's SVR Responsible For SolarWinds Cyber Hack: Reuters
- The White House has blamed the Russian foreign intelligence service, SVR, for the SolarWinds Corp (NYSE: SWI) hack that compromised nine federal agencies and hundreds of private sector companies, Reuters reports.
- The U.S. had previously held the Russian government responsible for the colossal hack. Five Russian cybersecurity firms reportedly aided the Russian cyber operations.
- The Treasury Department deemed it as a national security concern considering the scope and scale of the compromise.
- The National Security Agency, FBI, and Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency also disclosed SVR’s exploitation of five known computer software weaknesses.
- White House said the compromise of the SolarWinds software allowed intrusions of 16,000 computer systems worldwide.
- Price action: SWI shares closed higher by 1.17% at $18.2 on Thursday.
