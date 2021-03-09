 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tuesday's Market Minute: Nasdaq In Correction Territory
TD Ameritrade Network  
 
March 09, 2021 9:58am   Comments
Share:
Tuesday's Market Minute: Nasdaq In Correction Territory

President Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package faces the House this week after the Senate passed the legislation on Saturday. Stocks are responding positively Tuesday morning, most notably the Nasdaq-100 futures (/NQ) which have entered correction territory. We’ve seen rising interest rates put pressure on growth and technology stocks, depressing the Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) that on Monday closed down more than ten percent off February 12’s closing high. This morning, however, those interest rates are falling off, and investors are buying the dip in the beaten-down tech stocks. Investors’ focus Tuesday will remain on bond yields and the NDX to see if it can recover from correction territory.

To put the major index selling off into context: the shares closed Monday at levels last seen in November 2020. The chart isn’t very scary when the index’s returns are taken into consideration. We’ve seen gains of more than 50 percent out of the Nasdaq over the past year. The only other major stock index to outperform it is the Russell 2000 (RUT). Usually, it’s an either/or situation with the NDX and RUT. When one is soaring, the other is dragging. However, now that both are leading the charge, investors will see if an economic rotation continues to pull down tech and bolster small caps, or if both indices can see gains simultaneously.

Photo by Patrick Weissenberger on Unsplash

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: TD AmeritradeGovernment News Small Cap Economics

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com