One Medical Under Investigation By House Subcommittee, Allegedly Let Subscribers Cut COVID-19 Vaccine Line

One Medical, a subscription-based concierge health care provider, is now under investigation by a Congressional committee, accused of administering COVID-19 vaccines to family, friends, executives and wealthy clients, according to CNBC.

What Happened: One Medical is owned by 1life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM).

As the supply of COVID-19 vaccines remains scarce, the elderly, those at high risk and frontline workers are top priority for receiving the vaccine.

In a letter written by the Rep. James Clyburn, chairman of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, One Medical is asked to provide documentation on its vaccine allocation process.

“One Medical reportedly prioritized appointments for friends and family of the company’s leadership, an executive at a partner organization, and work-from-home staff at the company’s headquarters—none of whom were eligible under state and local guidelines,” the South Carolina Democrat wrote.

“Prior to January 14, 2021, the company failed to require patients to answer a question about eligibility when registering for vaccination appointments. Since then, the company reportedly has not enforced requirements to provide proof of eligibility and has even allowed some patients who stated they were not in an eligible category to still book vaccination appointments.”

One Medical Responds: To subscribe to One Medical, users pay $199 annually to be on the platform and receive VIP health care treatment in their area, with access to automated appointment scheduling and booking.

"We remain committed to serving our communities and hope that this report does not impede our ability to continue doing this vital work," One Medical said in a statement on Twitter.

ONEM Price Action: 1life Healthcare shares were down 5.72% at $46.01 at last check Tuesday.