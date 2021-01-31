Elon Musk's SpaceX Violated FAA Launch License in December Test: The Verge

Elon Musk's SpaceX violated the terms of its Federal Aviation Administration test license for a launch that took place in December, the Verge has reported.

What Happened: The Starship rocket exploded while attempting to land after a successful launch. It is unclear what part of the test flight violated the FAA license, but an investigation was opened that week focusing on the explosive landing and on SpaceX’s refusal to adhere to the terms that the FAA authorized, according to the Verge.

Why It Matters: The regulatory scrutiny played a role in delaying SpaceX’s latest SN9 Starship test attempt. Musk expressed his frustration in a tweet, saying, “The FAA space division has a fundamentally broken regulatory structure. Their rules are meant for a handful of expendable launches per year from a few government facilities."

The FAA said on Friday that it would “evaluate additional information” from SpaceX as the company seeks to modify its launch license.