Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

US Economy In 'Biggest Negative Shock', Unemployment Might Go Up To 16%, Trump Adviser Says

Khyathi Dalal , Benzinga Contributor  
April 27, 2020 10:55am   Comments
Share:
US Economy In 'Biggest Negative Shock', Unemployment Might Go Up To 16%, Trump Adviser Says

White House economic advisor says that amid the Covid-19 outburst, the U.S. economy is facing historic shock and may require more stimulus, President Donald Trump’s adviser Kevin Hassett said.

What Happened

“This is the biggest negative shock that our economy, I think, has ever seen. We’re going to be looking at an unemployment rate that approaches rates that we saw during the Great Depression,” Hassett said at the ABC's “This Week.”

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates the unemployment rate at 16% for the third quarter and averaging above 10% for 2021, Reuters reported. The U.S. GDP is seen narrowing down a 40% annual rate in the second quarter.

The unemployment report is due on May 8. Almost 26.5 million Americans have filed for jobless benefits since mid-March.

Among other economic indicators, March housing starts recorded a drop of 22.3% steepest since March 1984, while U.S. retail sales were down 8.7%, worst since 1992. Consumer confidence reading came in at 120, the lowest in three years.

President Donald Trump’s adviser, Kevin Hassett, believes that the economy needs more stimulus to bounce back in the positive.
He further added, “We’re going to need really big thoughtful policies to put together to make it so that people are optimistic again.” 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY)

Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes
The Week In Cannabis: Marijuana Stocks Continue To Beat The S&P, Brazil And Lebanon Move Forward, And More
A Market Strategist's 3 Reasons For Incremental Optimism
Afternoon Market Stats in 5 Minutes
Afternoon Market Stats in 5 Minutes
Another 4.42M Weekly Jobless Claims Made As Economy Reels From Coronavirus
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: coronavirus Covid-19 Donald TrumpGovernment News Futures Econ #s Markets Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com