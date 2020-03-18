Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ackman To Trump: Shut Down The Country For 30 Days
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 18, 2020 8:30am   Comments
Share:
Ackman To Trump: Shut Down The Country For 30 Days

Pershing Square Holdings CEO Bill Ackman is appealing to the U.S. President Donald Trump to shut down the country for the next 30 days and close the borders.

In a series of tweets Ackman writes, “Tell all Americans that you are putting us on an extended Spring Break at home with family. Keep only essential services open. The government pays wages until we reopen.”

Ackman said a shutdown is inevitable as it's already happening, but not in a controlled fashion which is extending the economic pain and amplifying the spread of the virus.

See Also: US And Canada To Close Border For All Non-Essential Travel:Report

The Trump administration recently added Ireland and the U.K. to the list of countries on the coronavirus travel ban; travel from Europe is also restricted for 30 days for non-U.S. residents.

On Monday afternoon, the Trump administration said the public should avoid gatherings larger than 10 people for two weeks and cancel discretionary travel in bid to slow the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Trump has already stressed Americans should work to engage from home, big gatherings, travel and eating at bars.

Benzinga is covering every angle of how the coronavirus affects the financial world. For daily updates, sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Image source: CNBC appearance

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY)

Coronavirus Live Updates: What's Going On In The US And Around The World
4 'Doomsday' Predictions For The Coronavirus Market
2008 Financial Crisis Trading Playbook Is Working Like A Charm Right Now: DataTrek
Trump Administration Pitches $850-Billion Coronavirus Stimulus Package
Chart Pro Says To Expect 15% More Downside
Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Tues., Mar. 17, 2020: VOO, BNTX, PLCE, MDT, NIO
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bill AckmanGovernment News Regulations Health Care Travel Global General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga