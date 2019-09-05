BP Biojet To Expand After Making Significant Reductions In Emissions

Air BP saved 340 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions in 2018 by blending recycled cooking oil and fossil jet fuel.

BP Biojet, which began operations in 2016, is a program through Air BP, which supplies sustainable aviation fuel. Currently Oslo and Bergen airports in Norway, as well as Halmstad and Kalmar airports in Sweden, use BP Biojet. In addition, it has been used at Chicago O'Hare Airport and by an Airbus facility in Mobile, Alabama.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) set a target to cut carbon emissions in half from 2005 levels by 2050. Members of IATA committed to aggressive emission reduction goals, which have led to the use of sustainable aviation fuel, or SAF. BP Biojet is a SAF, along with other fuels which use biomass. Some of these fuels can reduce emissions by 80 percent, while BP Biojet reduces carbon emissions by 60 percent.

BP Biojet plans to expand its business through its partnerships with Fulcrum BioEnergy and Neste. Fulcrum BioEnergy uses garbage as feedstock to make transportation fuels. The company is reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by about 80 percent while diverting trash away from landfills. Neste produces renewable diesel that can reduce emissions, when compared to conventional diesel, by at least 50 percent.

These partnerships will be vital for BP Biojet's ability to expand operations globally. By diversifying the options for SAF, Air BP can serve more companies and airports while preventing supply constraints that would otherwise occur using a single form of biofuel. SAF's largest barrier to becoming the main source of aviation fuel is its cost. In order for it to gain more traction, its cost of production must be competitive with fossil jet fuel.

BP has also made other commitments to offset and reduce carbon emissions in addition to BP Biojet.

SONAR: TRAT.USA, EPT.USA

As of 2016, the transportation sector accounted for the majority of carbon emissions in the United States (TRAT.USA), just surpassing electric energy (EPT.USA), shown in the FreightWaves' SONAR chart above. More sustainable options for the transportation sector took a longer time to evolve, however the transition to alternative fuels is here. For example, natural gas vehicles, especially Class 7 and Class 8 trucks, have been steadily increasing for the last few years.

