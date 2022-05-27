Innovative Travel Platform Hires New CEO To Spearhead Travelshift

Travelshift CEO David Stewart

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

With the opening of borders since global lockdowns driven by the Covid-19 pandemic, Europe has seen a huge influx of tourists. The shift from office hours to remote work, also brought on by the pandemic, has given people more incentive to live temporarily in conventionally popular destinations in Europe. Cities such as Ljubljana, Marbella, and Amiens have been voted the top three cities for travelers to live for a short period of time. It is clear that the pandemic has changed the behavioral patterns of travelers, who, after being cooped up for approximately two years as the world struggled with containing and managing outbreaks, are now in search of greener pastures.

But changing trends in the traveling landscape isn’t the only thing that’s evolved. Travelshift, a travel management company has emerged as a leading force in today’s travel industry. Frustrated by the idea that one has to make an average of 52 Google searches before booking a trip with a rough outline of one’s itinerary, Ingolfur founded the company with the sole vision of making travel more of a dream, and less of a nightmare.

“Travel offers a short reprieve from our mundane lives, it’s when we can truly experience the wonders of life, but in order to ensure that everything is smooth sailing, we tend to stress ourselves scouring the internet for the best deals for tours and itineraries. Planning a holiday shouldn’t require so much effort. Travelshift is building towards a more fuss-free manner of planning and organizing one’s travel plans so that users can truly enjoy their holiday, from the moment they decide to utilize Travelshift’s services,” says the founder about the very backbone of what makes Travelshift Iceland’s leading travel agency four years in the row.

Travelshift is also the winner of Deloitte Technology Fast 500 in Europe and Africa, cementing their innovative methods and sustainable practices. Why plan your trip manually, when you can book a trip in less than three minutes on their platform, Guide to Europe? The only thing that could make the company better, is by bringing on board someone with experience in managing assets.

The previous Global Head of Private Equity at State Street Global Advisors, David B. Stewart, has now taken over as CEO for Travelshift and he is looking to shake things up.

“The innovation at Travelshift is unparalleled, and I am certain it will shake up the entire travel industry as we know it” The newly minted CEO was quoted as saying, on top of how he was extremely excited about joining a travel company that managed to keep its head above the water in an economy that simply was not primed for the kind of success that they have managed to achieve.

“After sitting on the board of Travelshift through the pandemic and seeing how the company managed to flourish despite difficult circumstances, I became convinced that this company had created something unique,” He explained, which was why at the very first opportunity, he had to grab it with both hands, and being a CEO of a company that’s paving the way for transformation in the travel industry is something that he is very much looking forward to.

