Outlook On The Travel Industry For 2022

The travel industry has halted for over two years, since the first outbreak of Covid-19 in late 2019. After numerous lockdowns and travel restrictions to ease the transmission of the virus into a more controlled endemic, borders are reopening and travel, it seems, will continue to pick up where it left off and flourish once again.

What does post-pandemic travel look like?

Depending on which countries travelers are looking to enter, there may be some prerequisites to meet. While most countries only allow fully vaccinated individuals to enter their country, others are more stringent and require travelers to provide PCR test results done the day prior to flying.

When it comes to visa applications, there is some good news following the pandemic. With the travel industry taking such a severe hit and its adverse effects on the economy, some countries have revised their visa requirements and application process. South Korea has resumed its visa-free entry to over 40 countries, including Malaysia, Australia, and Brazil. Those who wish to travel to Europe will need to apply for an ETIAS, a new form of e-visa that was implemented to expedite travel visas as well as weed out any potential threats to the country. Interested individuals who wish to travel to Europe can learn more here regarding the new process.

On the other hand, there are also countries that have completely opened their borders to all, regardless of vaccination status. Such countries include Israel, Sweden, Iceland, and Denmark. Interestingly enough, reports have shown that these countries are among the happiest in the world.

Current trends predict renewed interest in certain regions

With relaxed restrictions on travel, masses of travelers have taken the opportunity to head to Europe, which has seen a 199% increase in travelers since 2021. However, the Asian Pacific has seen a bigger increase in international travel.

According to Tripadvisor, Dubai ranks number one as the most popular destination in 2022, despite having relatively stringent travel restrictions. Travelers will have to submit their negative PCR results within 48 - 72 hours upon arrival. A close second in London, with Cancún and Bali bringing up the rear.

The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine is believed to impact the growth of travel, as the uncertainties surrounding the nation and increasing inflation may contribute to a waning desire for travel.

Predictions for the travel industry in 2022

Flight costs will continue to increase following the inflation caused by the war. Low-cost and budget airlines will struggle to keep their prices low in order to cater to the working class. This will mean cancellations and flight rescheduling as low-cost carriers try to cut down on the costs.

Low-density flights may be dropped altogether unless there is enough demand. However, the flight economy will be boosted by business travel, and there’s been a sharp increase in corporate travel. This provides a space for travel companies to look into premium economy seats which are cheaper than business class flights but still afford their employee's extra room and extra security.

