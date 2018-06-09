Movement: A Photo Gallery From Detroit's Electronic Music Festival

Over Memorial Day weekend, thousands of music lovers gathered in downtown Detroit’s Hart Plaza for Movement Detroit. The annual three-day electronic dance music festival takes place in a city where techno's roots run deep.

Mayor Mike Duggan declared it "Detroit Techno Week." The festival, one of the first of its kind to be held in the U.S., attracts visitors from across the globe.

For three days, festival-goers danced non-stop at five stages. Although the last official set each night ended around midnight, the celebration didn’t stop. Dozens of nightclubs and after hours locations host parties citywide that last well into the following day.

Highlights at the 2018 festival included Saturday headliner Claude VonStroke, who electrified the audience. On Sunday, the bass was turned up a little louder when headliners Seth Troxler, Lolo Dice and The Martinez Brothers, Kevin Saunderson and Nina Kraviz took the stage.

To close out the memorable weekend, iconic hip hop group Wu-Tang Clan put on an epic performance.

All photos by Emily Elconin.

