What The Truck: Pay It Forward (With Video)

On today's episode, Dooner and The Dude are talking about a first quarter that may have been even worse without the coronavirus, the uphill battle many retailers face when reopening, and we'll highlight some of the great things companies have been doing to pay it forward.

Joining them will be, CEO of Tricom Transport Network, Christopher Martinez to talk cooking in the cab and keeping his wheels rolling during the outbreak.

Owner/operator and social media guru, Wayne Cragg, highlights hotels that are helping out and talks about how his background in hospitality has translated to trucking.

T.J. Knudson, Vice President of Operations at MetaTrade, Inc, will get into his view of the market.

Plus, a SONAR powered breakdown of the freight market as we dive deeper into where rates and volumes will be headed this week.

And, Emily Szink on this week's big and little deals concerning Kohl's $100 million order cancellation, Adidas 95% profit loss, risk exposure, is meat the new toilet paper, and more.

