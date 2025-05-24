Mark Cuban Once Suggested Gay NBA Players Could Profit: 'If You're a Player Who Happens To Be Gay and Want To Be Incredibly Rich, Then You Should Come Out'

Mark Cuban, the former owner of the Dallas Mavericks, once said that NBA players coming out as gay could see a significant increase in their income.

What Happened: Cuban, a billionaire entrepreneur, proposed once that NBA players who openly identify as gay could reap substantial financial benefits.

The context of his comments was the case of John Amaechi, the first former NBA player to publicly come out as gay in 2007. Cuban suggested a few years back, “If you’re a player who happens to be gay and you want to be incredibly rich, then you should come out,” according to ESPN.

Cuban, who has a reputation for transforming small ideas into big successes, elaborated that coming out could enhance a player’s earnings from a marketing and endorsement standpoint.

He stated, “You would be an absolute hero to more Americans than you can ever possibly be as an athlete, and that’ll put money in your pocket.”

However, he also cautioned about the repercussions of intolerance, asserting that those who respond negatively to someone’s sexual orientation risk tarnishing their reputation and missing out on business opportunities.

Despite emphasizing the business aspect, Cuban acknowledged Amaechi’s bravery, saying, “When you do something that the whole world thinks is difficult and you stand up and just be who you are and take on that difficulty factor, you’re an American hero no matter what.”

Cuban’s comments come at a time when discussions around diversity and inclusion in sports are gaining momentum. His perspective offers a fresh angle, highlighting the potential financial benefits for athletes who come out, alongside the societal impact.

This could encourage more open conversations about sexuality in sports, promoting inclusivity and acceptance.

