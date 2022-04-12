CHAMPION GAMING ENTERS LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH FIGHT ANALYTICS

Strategic data partnership brings best-in-class combat sports data to EdjSports.com

Louisville, Kentucky – April 12, 2022 - Champion Gaming Group Inc. (formerly, Prime City One Capital Corp.) (“Champion Gaming” or the “Company”) (TSXV: WAGR) today announced that it has partnered with Fight Analytics Inc. (“Fight Analytics”), a data analytics company specializing in combat sports.

Under the terms of the agreement, Champion Gaming will have access to the Fight Analytics platform, allowing it to share expert commentary and insights on combat sports matches from across the globe to its dedicated audience of sports wagering enthusiasts.

Covering 16 combat leagues across mixed martial arts, kickboxing and boxing, Fight Analytics has the most extensive database on combat sports in the industry with a presence in more than 190 countries. Founded by Fábio de Brito, who lives and breathes combat sports, Fight Analytics is dedicated to bringing the sport to more people around the world, as well as creating more transparency in the sport with its expertise in interpreting each move. Entirely independent of any combat sports league, Fight Analytics’ proprietary scouting models and software allow its team of combat sports specialists to analyze, scout and deliver data in real time.

“Fight Analytics is not only the largest provider of real-time data and analysis on combat sports, but their demonstrated expertise in the various genres of combat sports means that the quality of data and analysis they provide is unique and valuable for a host of use cases,” said Ken Hershman, CEO of Champion Gaming. “This partnership continues our mission of bringing the very best in sports analytics to our platform and our growing audience for better decision-making and sports commentary.”

“Ken Hershman is a recognized leader in the combat sports media industry,” said Fábio de Brito, CEO of Fight Analytics. “We are excited to partner with Champion Gaming and look forward to future opportunities to expand our relationship.”

About Champion Gaming

Champion Gaming is a sports content, data and analytics company that provides predictive and prescriptive analytical models and win probability applications and statistics in the sports industry for teams, media, fans, and bettors. The sports analytical and data solutions currently offered by Champion to its customers include: a fully customized probability engine, interactive sports matchup models, spread and over/under distributions, and sports statistics and historical data statistics.

Further information on Champion Gaming can be found at https://www.championgaming.com. Ongoing financial and disclosure documents can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance of the Corporation. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "may", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Corporation's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the ability of the Corporation to successfully manage the risks inherent in pursuing business opportunities in the online gaming industry, and the ability of the Corporation to obtain qualified staff, equipment and services in a timely and cost-efficient manner to develop its business, the state of the capital markets, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the parties. Forward-looking information necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such risks and factors include, but are not limited to, the risk that the Corporation's management is unable to obtain qualified staff, equipment and services in a timely and cost-efficient manner to develop its business. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the parties are not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

