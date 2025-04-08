Asteroid Once Feared To Hit Earth Now Headed For The Moon, NASA Says: 'It's No Longer A Threat To Us'

Asteroid 2024 YR4, first spotted in December 2024 by a Chilean telescope, originally alarmed scientists due to its likelihood of striking Earth in 2032. It rose to the top of the Torino Impact Hazard Scale, prompting a wave of international monitoring.

Recent observations have ruled out the possibility of an Earth impact, but the asteroid's chances of hitting the moon have almost doubled, according to a report by Fox News.

What Happened: Asteroid 2024 YR4, upon discovery, was initially ranked as a high-priority object on hazard monitoring systems. Additional observations over the next few months, especially from the James Webb Space Telescope, enabled scientists to get a clearer picture of its path and size.

Since then, it has been concluded that the asteroid won't be coming close enough to Earth to pose a threat.

Why It Matters: The improved data also showed that 2024 YR4 is roughly the size of a 10-story building, which could have caused a serious impact if it had collided with Earth. While chances of a collision with the Moon have increased, NASA has highlighted that even if the asteroid were to hit the Moon, no changes would be made to its orbit.

With Earth in the clear, scientists continue to monitor 2024 YR4 using space-based tools like the James Webb Telescope. The asteroid is expected to move out of view but is likely to reappear in 2028. Until then, astronomers will keep tracking its movements and learning more from this unexpected near miss.

