Intuitive Machines Stock Falls After Hours: Here's Why

Intuitive Machines Inc LUNR shares are trading lower in Tuesday’s after-hours session after the company announced a public offering and concurrent private placement.

What Happened: After the market close on Tuesday, Intuitive Machines said it commenced an underwritten public offering of $65 million of its common stock. The company and a selling stockholder will grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to approximately $8.87 million of additional common stock.

In connection with the offering, the company entered into an agreement to sell $10 million of its common stock to Boryung Corporation in a concurrent private placement.

Intuitive Machines expects to use any proceeds for general corporate purposes. The company recently said it had $89.6 million remaining in cash as of the end of the third quarter.

Intuitive Machines made history in February when its moon lander Odysseus touched down on the surface of the moon, making Intuitive Machines the first private company to land on the moon. The mission marked the first time the U.S. had been on the moon since 1972.

Intuitive Machines’ second lunar mission is targeting launch sometime in the first quarter. The company said it completed a vehicle propulsion system hot fire for the second lunar mission during the third quarter.

In the earnings release, Intuitive Machines noted that it expects continued backlog expansion driven by potential upcoming awards including Near Space Network 1.2 / 1.3 Direct to Earth and LTVS Phase 2, as well as task orders for OMES and Near Space Network 2.2.

LUNR Price Action: Intuitive Machines shares were down 10.25% at $12.70 at the time of publication Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of Intuitive Machines.