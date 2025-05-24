Elon Musk's Father Open to More Children Despite Age: 'I Wouldn't Think Twice About Having Another Child'

Errol Musk, father of Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk, has expressed his willingness to expand his family, regardless of his age.

Errol Musk, in an interview, stated, “Any man — that I know of anyway — very happily, if he finds the right girl, would have another child. It doesn’t matter if he’s 90, 20, 50 — doesn’t matter what age. I mean, that’s what we’re built for — that’s what we’re made for.”

Errol Musk, who has seven acknowledged children, including three with Elon’s mother, Maye Musk, also has two children with his former stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout. During the interview, he clarified that their relationship began when she was an adult, after his marriage to her mother.

On the subject of expanding his family, 78-year-old Errol stated, “So if a woman came along who was able to have children, she’d have to be under 35 because a woman’s cutoff for having children is 35, believe it or not. But if she’s under 35 and I loved her and everything, I wouldn’t think twice about having another child, of course.”

Also Read: MTG Picks a Fight With Elon Musk’s AI Chatbot: ‘Grok Is Left Leaning and Continues To Spread Fake News and Propaganda’

He also touched upon the financial implications of having children at his age, emphasizing the importance of ensuring their well-being after his time has passed.

Errol Musk’s openness about expanding his family despite his age reflects a broader societal trend of older individuals considering parenthood.

His comments also highlight the importance of financial planning for potential future children, particularly for older parents.

This news comes amidst ongoing public interest in the personal lives of high-profile individuals like the Musk family.

Read Next

Elon Musk Was Concerned Over Dad Errol’s ‘Inappropriate Behaviour’ Towards Minor Stepsister: Biography

Image: Shutterstock/cristiano barni