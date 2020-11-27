Dave Portnoy Explains The History Of 'One Bite' And His Favorite Pizza Joints

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy popularized the catchphrase "one bite everyone knows the rules" in his pizza reviews, but does everyone know the story behind the catchphrase?

Benzinga founder and CEO Joneason Raznick asked Portnoy during his latest Raz Report podcast to explain what motivated him to review thousands of pizza joints.

Most Famous For Pizza: Portnoy had a lot going for him in 2020 from interviewing U.S. President Donald Trump to building a media empire that's just getting started in the fast-growing sports betting market. Portnoy has demonstrated himself to be a highly successful entrepreneur and social media icon that attracted millions of people to follow his venture into day trading.

But according to Portnoy himself, people most associate him as being the guy that reviews pizza restaurants on YouTube and Twitter.

"That's probably the one number one thing people know me by," Portnoy said.

How It Started: The one-bite pizza review's roots trace back to a debate Portnoy had with a coworker "Big Cat" Dan Katz. The two argued if they can only eat one food item for the rest of their lives, what would it be.

Portnoy argued pizza is the far superior option and decided to put his money where his mouth is by eating only pizza for one month.

"Since I was doing it, I [figured] I'll take a bite and rate it -- and it just kind of caught on," he said.

Watch the entire first part of the #RazReport with Dave Portnoy in the video below:

Eating Some Of The Best Pizzas: The two best pizza places, according to Portnoy, are Sally's Pizza in New Haven, Connecticut, and John's of Bleecker in New York City.

In his 2018 review of Sally's, Portnoy said the pizza restaurant makes the case for New Haven to become the unofficial pizza capital of the world."

"Look at that pie," he said before rating the pizza with a score of 9.2. "It makes me want f----n cry. F----n work of art."

John's of Bleecker edged out Sally's with a score of 9.3 in Portnoy's 2016 review.

"This is why you wake up, this is why you lift all them weights," he said. "This is why you get in the pizza game -- to find a place like this place."

