Harris Vs. Trump: Vice President Leads 2024 Election By 4 Points, Shows Strong Support From Voters Young, Old

A new 2024 election poll shows Vice President Kamala Harris ranking ahead of former President Donald Trump, gaining a lead for the Democratic Party after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race.

What Happened: Harris has been surging in 2024 election polls and prediction markets, taking a lead over Trump in many cases.

A new Emerson College poll shows Harris with a lead and the following results:

Kamala Harris: 50%

Donald Trump: 46%

Undecided: 5%

The poll is the first national survey conducted by Emerson College since Biden dropped out of the race. The previous poll showed Trump with a 48% to 47% lead over Biden, with Harris now swinging the Democratic Party to a lead.

Conducted from Aug. 12 through Aug. 14, the poll included only voters who said they are likely to vote in the 2024 election, compared to past polls which included all registered voters.

When undecided voters were asked to pick which way they were leaning, the poll went to Harris 52% and Trump 48%. The inclusion of third-party candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. saw the poll show 48% for Harris, 44% for Trump and 4% for Kennedy Jr.

Why It's Important: The new poll shows Harris flipping the script and taking back a lead for the Democratic Party. Harris also shows strength across several key voter demographic groups in the latest poll.

"Likely voters under 30 have shifted toward Harris by nine points, 56% of whom supported Biden, 65% now support Harris. Voters over 70 also support Harris over Trump, 51% to 48% — last month they broke 50% to 48% for Trump," Emerson College Polling executive director Spencer Kimball said.

Independent voters also favored Harris in the poll with 46% backing Harris and 45% backing Trump, compared to a 45% to 44% lead for Trump over Biden last month.

The poll found Harris to be viewed favorable by 51% of voters and viewed unfavorable by 49% of voters. Trump's rating was 45% favorable and 54% unfavorable in the poll.

Among 2024 vice-presidential running mates, Tim Walz has a favorable rating of 39% and unfavorable rating of 39%. J.D. Vance has a favorable rating of 39% and an unfavorable rating of 49%.

