Was Michael Cohen The Greatest Liar Of All Time — Or A Tour Guide In Hush Money Trial Against Donald Trump? A 12-Person Jury Will Decide

Closing arguments in the hush money trial that alleges Donald Trump falsified business records began on Tuesday in the multi-week trial.

The jury could begin deliberating on the trial as early as Wednesday. Here are the key highlights from Tuesday's closing arguments.

What Happened: The prosecution in the case called 20 witnesses to the stand during the trial, including key witnesses Stormy Daniels and former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen.

Closing arguments from Trump's defense tried to discredit both witnesses, with a particular focus on painting Cohen as a liar.

Trump's defense team also upset Judge Juan Merchan with lawyer Todd Blanche telling the jury that they should not put the former president in prison, as reported by NBC News.

"You cannot send someone to prison based on the words of Michael Cohen," Blanche told the jury.

Merchan told the jury that the comment was "improper" and they must disregard it.

"If there is a verdict of guilty, it will be up to me to impose a sentence," Merchan told the jury.

Merchan said that a guilty verdict in the trial does not require a prison sentence.

During his closing arguments Blanche called Cohen the "greatest liar of all time," and referred to him as the "GLOAT," a potential take on the greatest of all time (GOAT) acronym used in sports.

Blanche said Cohen has lied to the jury, his family and the Department of Justice.

"He's literally like the MVP of liars."

Blanche outlined the evidence in the trial and the jury needing to decide based on the evidence and not their opinions of Trump or their political leanings.

Why It's Important: Cohen's testimony was also a key focus of the prosecution who began their closing arguments after lunch on Tuesday. Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass told the jury that Cohen's testimony said that Cohen is only a piece of the trial and a witness.

"This case is not about Michael Cohen," Steinglass said. "This case is about Donald Trump."

In saying that Cohen was not the main character in the trial, Steinglass told the jury to think of the former Trump lawyer as a "tour guide" through the evidence.

"We didn't choose Michael Cohen. We didn't pick him up at the witness store. Mr. Trump chose Mr. Cohen for the same qualities his attorneys now urge you to reject."

The prosecution told the jury not to feel bad for Cohen. The prosecution also said that while Daniels' testimony was "uncomfortable" it was a key to show that Trump didn't want voters in the 2016 election to hear the details of their encounter.

Steinglass said that other witnesses in the trial confirmed Cohen and Daniels' testimony.

Closing arguments are continuing at the time of writing with Merchan saying that the trial will go until at least 7 p.m. ET Tuesday to "finish this out if we can."

