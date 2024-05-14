Michael Cohen Says He Was 'Knee-Deep Into The Cult Of Donald Trump' When He Admired, Lied For Former President: 'I Violated My Moral Compass'

Loading... Loading...

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen resumed his testimony Tuesday as a key witness in the hush money criminal trial against former President Donald Trump, alleging falsified business records by the former president.

What Happened: Cohen's testimony again connected payments he helped facilitate between Trump to several parties to keep their silence, similar to his Monday testimony.

The former Trump lawyer admitted multiple times Tuesday to lying to help protect the former president, according to NBC News.

"Out of loyalty and to protect him," Cohen said when asked about continuing to lie for him.

Cohen admitted in court that a statement previously made about using his own personal funds to pay adult actress Stormy Daniels was "misleading."

"While crafting the statement, we elected to state neither the Trump Organization nor the Trump campaign was party to the transaction. That's a true statement. But it's misleading. It was neither the Trump Organization or the Trump campaign, it was Donald J. Trump himself."

Cohen said he doesn't regret working for the Trump Organization but has some regrets about the work he did.

"I regret doing things for him that I should not have. Lying, bullying people to effectuate the goal. I violated my moral compass and I suffered the penalty, as has my family."

Cohen said he paid $130,000 to Daniels under Trump's direction.

"To ensure that the story would not come out, would not affect Mr. Trump's chances of becoming president of the United States."

Cross-examination of Cohen by Trump's lawyers began Tuesday with questions and testimony attempting to paint the former lawyer as a liar and untrustworthy according to NBC News.

Trump's lawyers also pressed Cohen on his past admiration of the former president.

"I don't know if I would characterize the word obsessed. I admired him tremendously."

Cohen said that in 2015 when he made comments about Trump being a good person he was "knee-deep into the cult of Donald Trump."

The former Trump lawyer said he wanted to see accountability in the trial and answered "sure" if he wanted to see Trump convicted in the case.

Why It's Important: Cohen is the last witness from the prosecution based on comments Tuesday. The prosecution could rest in the trial as early as Thursday.

The defense has not committed to calling any witnesses in the trial, including whether Trump himself will take the stand.

Trump speaking to reporters after Tuesday's daily testimony wrapped, said the gag order placed on him by Judge Juan Merchan was unconstitutional.

"This should never happen to another candidate or another person," Trump said.

The former president said Tuesday was "a very good day in court."

Trump was joined in court by several allies including Congress members, former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and potential vice-presidential candidate Doug Burgum. Trump was also joined in court by his son Eric Trump and his wife Lara Trump, who is now a co-chair of the Republican National Committee.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-La.) also attended Tuesday's trial and called the events "politically motivated."

"The judicial system in our country has been weaponized against President Trump," Johnson said. "The system is using all the tools at its disposal right now to punish one president and provide cover for another."

