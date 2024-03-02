A Hedge Funder Blamed Biden For An Expensive Room-Service Meal — And The Internet Responded Accordingly

Loading... Loading...

One of the biggest topics among investors, analysts, financial experts and people eying the 2024 election has been inflation.

While there could be plenty of blame to go around for who had the biggest hand in causing inflation, one hedge fund manager wants everyone to know who he is blaming.

What Happened: Hedge fund manager Kyle Bass has lately been criticizing Chinese stocks and warning of a Chinese real estate crisis.

The Hayman Capital founder also took to the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to blame President Joe Biden for an experience he had.

"Terrible inflation milestone reached – My first $85 breakfast for one at a NYC hotel. After signing this bill, I have decided NEVER AGAIN," Bass tweeted.

Bass included the hashtags #Biden and #inflation, and tagged the X accounts of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and the Federal Reserve in his post.

Bass’ breakfast total included the following items:

$9 in-room dining charge

$14 orange juice

$8 Diet Coke

$26 waffles

$12 Heritage Bacon

X’s Community Notes attached to the post point out that the receipt for the in-room service was from the five-star Carlyle Hotel in New York City. The Carlyle Hotel costs $954 to $6,244 per night for a stay, the note further says.

The Internet Reacts: Many people offered their takes on the breakfast and had suggestions for the hedge fund manager, as shared by the New York Post.

"You ordered room service in a 5-star Manhattan hotel. What were you expecting? Poor guy. I bet that broke the bank paying the $10 to have someone bring your food to you in bed," Michael Angelucci, a West Virginian politician, tweeted.

"Are you gonna be okay?" another user sarcastically asked.

Fellow hedge fund manager Dan Loeb also offered a suggestion to Bass.

"Try intermittent fasting and you'll save money and glucose spikes," Loeb tweeted.

Other users offered suggestions of staying at hotels with free breakfast, walking down to the café to save the $9 in-room fee, getting breakfast on the street, or skipping the Diet Coke as part of the breakfast meal.

Bass later replied to a user saying he ordered without having a menu and was "appalled when the bill came."

The hedge fund manager also said that he grew up "lower middle class" and graduated from college "dirt poor."

"The hate here was unexpected," Bass said. "Many of the accounts are Chinese disinformation accounts that smelled blood in the water.”

