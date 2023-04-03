Cash Is Flooding Trump's Political Pocketbook After His Indictment. Here's How Much He's Making

Former President Donald Trump's campaign has raised $7 million in donations since his recent indictment on fraud charges.

Senior advisor Jason Miller confirmed that $4 million of the total was raised within the first 24 hours of the indictment, with the remaining $3 million trickling in since.

Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC climbed 8.54% on the news, closing at $15.25 on Monday. The special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, has been trying to take Trump Media & Technology Group public.

Trump's indictment is connected to over 30 counts of business fraud, which reportedly remain under seal, and charges are expected to be arraigned in Manhattan criminal court on Tuesday.

The investigation relates to a payment of $130,000 made by Trump's former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. The payment was allegedly made to prevent Daniels from publicly discussing her alleged affair with Trump, which he denies.

Despite the severity of the charges, Trump's campaign appears to have been invigorated by the indictment. Observers note that Trump's base has been told that the "deep state" is determined to remove him from power, meaning none of the charges that could lead to Trump's indictment would shock or offend his supporters.

Further, Trump has often used the threat of legal action to rally his base. Throughout his presidency, Trump faced multiple investigations, impeachment proceedings, and lawsuits. However, his approval ratings remained consistent, indicating that his base remained steadfast.

Though it should be noted that the donations may not translate into electoral success. Trump faces significant legal hurdles that could hinder his ability to mount a credible campaign, and his base alone may not be enough to secure victory in a general election.

