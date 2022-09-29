Trump Nearly Expelled Ivanka, Jared Kushner From White House With A Tweet, New Book Says

Donald Trump came close to sending his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner out of the White House once, a new book by New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman said, according to CNN. Both had served as senior White House aides when he was in office.

What Happened: The matter came up for discussion between Trump, and his then chief-of-staff John Kelly and then-White House counsel Don McGahn, Haberman said in the book entitled “Confidence Man: The Making Of Donald Trump and the Breaking Of America.”

Trump was about to tweet that Ivanka and Kushner would leave the White House, according to the book. He stopped short of doing it out because of Kelly, who suggested that the former president should speak with them in person before deciding.

Ivanka, and Kushner, who runs private equity fund Affinity Partner which derives much of its funding from the Saudi government’s sovereign wealth fund, continued to remain in the White House until Trump’s term expired.

The excerpts of the book carried by CNN did not shed details on the reason why Trump's considered such a move.

See also: Trump Disregards Hurricane Ian Risks, Refuses To Reschedule Florida Deposition In Video-Phone Fraud Case

Despite the patch-up, Trump always took potshots at his son-in-law, mocking him as "effete,” Haberman reportedly said in the book.

Referring to Kushner’s 2017 Congressional testimony, Trump said, “He sounds like a child,” the book said.

Incidentally, Trump’s niece Mary once brought up the possibility of Kushner having tipped off the FBI regarding government documents at his Florida home, calling him the “Mar-a-Lago mole.”

Trump was later banned from Twitter Inc TWTR in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection for the glorification of violence. He has since taken to posting his thoughts on Truth Social, a part of Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which is set to go public through a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC.