Jason Picks The Best Deals For July 12: Weber Jumbo Joe Grill, Rancilio Silva Espresso Machine And More
Every weekday, Jason Raznick, Benzinga's CEO and founder, picks the best electronics and gadget deals on the internet. Today, you'll find a great deals on a Weber Jumbo Joe Grill, Rancilio Silva Espresso Machine, and more.
1. Nutribullet Pro,
$79.99, now $74.95 plus free shipping
Source: Amazon.com
Originally $79.99, the 13-piece Nutribullet Pro is $5 off on Amazon today. The 900-watt motor blends anything you desire desire in a smoothie, sauce or soup. It includes a one-year warranty and cook books with several delicious recipes.
2. Weber 1211001 Jumbo Joe 18-Inch Portable Grill,
$69.99 now $59.99 plus free shipping
Source: Amazon.com
The Weber 1211001 Jumbo Joe 18-Inch Portable Grill is on Amazon for a steal at 14 percent off. It uses charcoal, so you don't have to worry about plugging it in somewhere while camping or on the go. With a 240 square inch cooking area, this portable grill is good for just about any event outside. Snag it while the deal lasts.
3. Rancilio Silvia Espresso Machine,
$1,000.00 now $715.00 plus free shipping
Source: Amazon.com
Love espresso? Then a machine like this is a must have for your home. Nobody has the time to make it manually on the stove and it’s expensive to visit a coffee shop every day. Get the Rancilio Silvia Espresso Machine for 29 percent off on Amazon today. It has raving reviews and was marked down from $1,000 to $715.
4. Buddy 16-Piece Wine and Cocktail Mixing Bar Set, $36.99 plus free shipping
Source: Amazon.com
Everyone’s home needs a classic chrome barware set, especially if you love to entertain. The set comes with everything you see here: a drink shaker, an ice bucket, a wine bottle opener, strainer, muddler, pores, jigger and artificial corks. Get the entire set at Amazon for $36.99. Make sure you get 5 percent off with the on-page coupon.
5. Monarch Specialties Home Bar,
$339.00 now $172.52 plus free shipping
Source: Amazon.com
This will match perfectly with the bar set above. Introducing the Monarch Specialities Home Bar, which will fill an empty kitchen or a basement bar. Hangs eight wine glasses, stores 15 bottles of wine, and has four open shelves. The best part? It’s nearly half off. Order the home bar off Amazon for $172.52.
