Experts Say New Tariffs Could Spark Higher Prices and Shortages Within Weeks

Experts are predicting that President Donald Trump‘s trade policy could lead to significant supply chain disruptions, resulting in increased product prices and potential shortages in the coming weeks.

What Happened: Supply chain researchers, shipping insiders, and logistics specialists have forecasted major disruptions in product availability and pricing due to Trump’s tariffs. If the current approach continues, the consequences could intensify, leading to higher domestic unemployment rates, global market instability, and heightened geopolitical tensions by year-end.

Since the inception of Trump’s broad tariffs, ocean freight shipment bookings have seen a significant drop. Despite a 90-day halt on increased tariffs on goods from numerous countries, a 10% baseline tariff on all countries and a 145% tariff on imported Chinese goods are still in effect, reports The Insider.

Vizion, a digital logistics firm, has reported a steep global drop of nearly 50% in ocean freight container bookings after Trump’s initial tariff announcement in early April. This trend has persisted in the following weeks, resulting in what Vizion refers to as a “tariff shockwave”.

Bob Ferrari, a supply chain executive and managing director of the Ferrari Consulting and Research Group, expressed his concerns, stating, “This is a big deal. It has a lot of ramifications because it’s something that the system is not equipped to deal with, and businesses are not equipped to deal with. It has a lot of far-reaching implications.”

With the current tariffs against China standing at 145%, many companies have put a halt to their new stock shipments and are waiting for the next changes before placing large orders.

Chris Tang, a global supply chain management expert and professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, said, “Right now, they’re canceling orders, so the inventory will be running low.”

Ryan Petersen, the founder and CEO of Flexport, suggested that if Trump manages to reduce the tariffs soon, the impact on consumers could be minimal. However, he warned, “But if there’s no deal, then yes, there will be big shortages. Probably worse than anything we’ve seen in our lifetimes.”

Why It Matters: The potential disruptions in the supply chain due to Trump’s aggressive trade policy could have far-reaching implications, affecting not just the businesses, but also consumers.

The uncertainty surrounding the tariffs has led to a decline in shipment bookings and could result in product shortages if not addressed in a timely manner.

The situation underscores the importance of stable trade relations and policies in maintaining a healthy global economy.

