Clover Health Shares Surge After Strong Q1 Earnings, Now Up 409% Over Past Year

Clover Health Investments Corp CLOV saw its shares jump more than 12.54% to $3.77 on Wednesday by market close, following better-than-expected profitability in the first quarter, despite missing revenue estimates.

What To Know: The Medicare Advantage-focused insurtech company reported quarterly sales of $462.33 million, up 33% year-over-year but below the consensus estimate of $499.56 million.

Membership in its Medicare Advantage plans grew 30% year-over-year to 103,418 members, helping drive improved profitability. Clover reported a GAAP net loss of just $1 million, compared to a $19 million loss a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA rose 279% to $26 million, while adjusted net income climbed 322% to $25 million.

The company credited its tech-driven care model, Clover Assistant, for containing medical costs and improving outcomes. For full-year 2025, Clover now expects insurance revenue between $1.8 billion and $1.875 billion and adjusted profitability of up to $70 million.

Clover shares have now surged 409% over the past year, reflecting renewed investor confidence in the company's approach to Medicare Advantage.

Read Also: Fed Keeps Rates Steady, Warns Of Rising ‘Uncertainty About The Economic Outlook’

How To Buy CLOV Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Clover Health Investments, be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

In the case of Clover Health Investments, which is trading at $3.79 at time of writing, $100 would buy you 26.39 shares of stock.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading — either way, it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Clover has a 52-week high of $4.86 and a 52-week low of 79 cents.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

• Fed Keeps Rates Steady, Warns Of Rising ‘Uncertainty About The Economic Outlook’

Photo: Shutterstock