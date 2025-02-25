EXCLUSIVE: Non-Hallucinogenic Psychedelic Compounds Show Promise For Treating Addiction And ADHD

Zinger Key Points
- Enveric receives its first patent for psychedelic-derived mescaline compounds.
- Non-hallucinogenic drugs aim to help with addiction, ADHD and anxiety.
Enveric Biosciences ENVB has secured its first U.S. patent for the EVM401 Series, a novel collection of non-hallucinogenic, mescaline-derived compounds. These compounds are designed to address addiction, ADHD anxiety, and other neuropsychiatric disorders, potentially offering new therapeutic avenues for patients who have limited options.
What Happened
Issued on January 14, 2025, the patent titled "Cl-Substituted Isopropylamine Fused Heterocyclic Mescaline Derivatives" covers compounds that uniquely modulate critical brain receptors associated with mental health conditions. Specifically, these molecules target the alpha-2A adrenergic receptor (ADRA2A), the serotonin 5-HT2C receptor and the dopamine transporter (DAT) – all of which play pivotal roles in neurological functions and therapeutic potential.
Speaking exclusively to Benzinga, Dr. Joseph Tucker, CEO of Enveric Biosciences, said, "With the issuance of this patent, we are not only protecting our innovations but also paving the way for the next generation of neuropsychiatric treatments that move beyond traditional approaches."
"Our strategic focus remains on advancing EB-003 toward clinical trials, but the EVM401 Series reflects our broader vision—building a robust portfolio of differentiated, next-generation therapeutics," he continued.
Why It Matters
By securing this patent, Enveric strengthens its position in the rapidly growing field of non-hallucinogenic psychedelic medicine, a sector that has seen increasing interest as investors and researchers seek alternatives to traditional psychiatric treatments. Unlike conventional psychedelics that induce hallucinatory experiences, the EVM401 Series aims to harness the therapeutic benefits of mescaline-derived compounds while avoiding psychoactive effects, making them more accessible for patients and easier to integrate into medical practice.
"This patent is just the beginning," Dr. Tucker told Benzinga. "As we continue to refine and develop the EVM401 Series, we remain committed to delivering safe, effective, and scalable solutions for patients who need them most."
What’s Next
The company remains focused on advancing its lead drug candidate, EB-003, toward regulatory approval, while simultaneously exploring opportunities to expand its therapeutic pipeline. "By broadening our pipeline with non-hallucinogenic compounds like those in the EVM401 Series, we are positioning Enveric at the forefront of the next wave of neuropsychiatric innovation," Dr. Tucker said.
With the mental health and addiction crisis continuing to rise globally, Enveric's latest patent signals an important step forward in the development of alternative therapies. The company's strategic expansion into non-hallucinogenic psychedelics could open the door for new treatment paradigms that address some of the most challenging psychiatric conditions.
