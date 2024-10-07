US Navy Is Using A Puzzle On Reddit To Find 'Very Best And Brightest' Future Gen Z Submarine Crews — Here's How They Are Doing It

In a novel approach to recruitment, the U.S. Navy has launched a Reddit-based puzzle game aimed at attracting Generation Z.

What Happened: The U.S. Navy has rolled out a Reddit-wide role-playing game to engage the next generation of submariners. The campaign, known as the Sub Reddit Hunt, will run until the end of October, reported Forbes.

The game involves code-breaking and clue-finding to complete command directives and is part of a larger social media campaign targeting Gen Z.

The Navy, along with other military branches, has been increasingly creative in its recruitment strategies, particularly on social media platforms.

The Subreddit Hunt, developed by the agency VML, is designed to attract individuals with a knack for puzzles.

“To ensure we attract the very best and brightest future sailors, including submariners, the Navy is constantly seeking innovative ways to interact with prospective candidates on … social and digital platforms,” said Rear Admiral James P. Waters, commander of Navy Recruiting Command, in an announcement.

Earlier, secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro announced that the Navy had surpassed its fiscal year 2024 recruitment goals, bringing in 40,978 active-duty enlisted recruits, exceeding the target of 40,600, the report noted.

Why It Matters: The Navy’s innovative recruitment strategy is part of a broader trend of digital transformation within the military.

Earlier this year, the Navy installed Starlink on the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier to improve operational efficiency and crew morale.

The Navy also trademarked AI use as it continues to explore artificial intelligence applications. Moreover, in a significant policy shift, the Navy overlooked past cannabis use in recruits to address recruitment challenges.

