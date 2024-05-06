Final Fantasy 14 Faces Global 'Denial Of Service' Assault: Square Enix's Response

Loading... Loading...

Final Fantasy 14, a massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) developed by Square Enix Holdings Co SQNXF, faces technical issues.

According to Square Enix, the Final Fantasy installment is under a global Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack. Player access to the popular MMORPG across Japanese, North American, European, and Oceania data centers was disrupted.

On Monday, May 6, the attack impacted login and data access/sending, causing disconnections.

The exact cause of the disruption remains unidentified. Square Enix assured players of ongoing investigations and countermeasures.

This incident coincides with an announcement by director Naoki Yoshida regarding a graphical update for Final Fantasy 14’s upcoming expansion, Dawntrail. The update aims to address fans’ concerns about character models.

Despite the setback, Yoshida disclosed plans for an updated Benchmark Tool release around May 23. The game’s live letter on May 16 will reveal new jobs and patch note adjustments.

Final Fantasy 14 has garnered acclaim not only as a leading MMO but also as a standout entry in the Final Fantasy series. It offers a rich, evolving narrative across its expansions, with the latest, Endwalker, bringing a conclusion to its extensive storyline.

The Dawntrail expansion is slated for release on July 2. Early access is available from June 28 for pre-orders on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, as well as PC.

