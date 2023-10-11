Activision Boss Bobby Kotick Thinks Video Games Over Elon Musk's Neuralink Will One Day Become A Reality

Activision Blizzard Inc. ATVI CEO Bobby Kotick believes that the future of video gaming could look like a page out of a science fiction movie. Kotick thinks video games will one day be played using Elon Musk's Neuralink technology.

What Happened: Kotick thinks a Neuralink-like brain interface could become one of the ways in which video games will be played, just like joysticks and controllers. In fact, Kotick believes a Neuralink-like interface for gaming is more instinctive than even movies.

"I think you’ll see things like Neuralink — you’ll actually be able to interact with things on the screen, where there isn’t a controller," Kotick said in an interview with Windows Central.

He added that Microsoft Corp. MSFT Research could further aid in developing an interface like this, which does not necessarily have to be a brain implant. He says it could be an earpiece or any other sensor. "I just see unlimited potential for what we do," he added.

Kotick also brought up AI, which is the flavor of the season, but stressed that more writers and actors need to be hired to cater to the needs of gamers.

"If you look at the new technologies that are on the horizon, we’re going to be able to do things that we’ve never done before with AI and machine learning," Kotick said, explaining that AI will supplement human talent.

Why It Matters: Neural interfaces could open up the doors for many futuristic applications, including allowing humans to better visualize their own thoughts.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman thinks that we will one day have a neural device that could use a future version of GPT to display a word soup of our thoughts, right in front of our eyes.

He thinks it is "inevitable" and that it will be a "very valuable tool to have".

However, the path to developing a neural interface is not just challenging, but it is also dark. Musk has been questioned by an ethics group recently for the painful death of monkeys involved in Neuralink research.

Whether the price will be worth it or not, only time will tell.

